Dubai: UAE announced on Saturday that 1,321 new coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours, based on the results of 161,182 tests conducted over the past few days.
This update pushes the total number of COVID-19 infections to 544,931, the Ministry of Health and Prevention added.
Three more fatalities from the novel virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 1,629.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 1,302 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 525,080 of total recovered patients.
It expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.