Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Monday announced the detection of 3,123 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall infections in the country to 351,895.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 162,774 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The virus has claimed 13 more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s fatality tally to 1,027.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 4,892 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 336,731 of total recovered patients.
This means the number of active COVID-19 cases in UAE has dropped to 14,137.