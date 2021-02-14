Abu Dhabi: Another 3,167 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 348,772, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.
According to the ministry’s latest figures, the newly detected cases, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 207,432 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past 24 hours. This is the UAE’s highest daily number of COVID-19 tests done so far within 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 331,839 after 5,059 COVID-10 patients received the all-clear. This is also the highest single-day toll of recoveries reported so far.
The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll also rose to 1,014 as 13 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.