Abu Dhabi: Another 1,262 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the grand total of COVID-19 infections in the country to 157,785, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.
One new fatality from the deadly virus has been reported, taking the UAE’s death toll to 548.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 771 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 148,080 of total recovered patients.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 133,003 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.