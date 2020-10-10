Abu Dhabi: Another 1,129 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 105,133, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 136,430 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 95,973 after 1,070 COVID-10 patients received the all-clear.
One more fatality was also reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 443. This means that there are currently 8,717 active cases in the country.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.