A paramedic staff collects swab samples at a coronavirus drive-through screening center located at Sharjah Golf and Shooters Club. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has detected 271 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections in the country to 57,193.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the total number of recoveries in the UAE has surged to 49,621 after the full recovery of 352 COVID-19 patients. Meanwhile, one more death has been confirmed, pushing the country’s death toll to 340.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 27,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.

