Dubai: More than six million doses of vaccine have been administered in the UAE, it was announced on Friday.
In the UAE, 31,312 doses of the COVID19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said.
This takes the total number of doses doled out to 6,235,316. That is 63.04 doses per 100 people.
This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the Covid19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.
Vaccinated doesn't mean no precautions
Authorities have been quick to point out that being vaccinated doesn't mean that you cannot catch or spread infection. They've therefore stressed over and over again that people need to maintain precautionary measures set before them, which includes wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance from others.
