Abu Dhabi: From the beginning of this year until August 18, ‘Hayat’ - the National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues - contributed to enabling 45 organ donors to save the lives of 161 patients in the UAE.
Hayat Chairman Dr Ali Al Obaidli told Gulf News this marks a 25 per cent increase in the number of organ donors during the same period in 2022.
In the whole of last year, the total number of organ donors during had reached 55 organ donors, which contributed to saving the lives of 203 patients in the country.
Dr Al Obaidli said Hayat has achieved success over the past years in increasing awareness of the importance of organ donation after death, and contributing to saving the lives of individuals.
The programme works in coordination with various strategic partners locally and globally, including for multi-organ transplantation.
Types of donors
The chairman added that organ donation is a noble humanitarian act that through which an individual donates his organs to save the life of another person who needs them, including cancer patients and those suffering from diseases of the heart, lung failure, liver cirrhosis, and other ailments.
He explained that organ donors are divided into two main types: organ donors during life, where a person can donate one of the kidneys or part of the liver during life, and those registering a desire to donate organs after death, such as the heart, lungs, corneas and pancreas, among others.
Dr Al Obaidli praised the interest of individuals in registering in Hayat, which reflects the cultural diversity that exists in the country, noting that all nationalities benefit from the programme.