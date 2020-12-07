Here's how you can volunteer for the trial

Photo for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Abu Dhabi residents who wish to volunteer for the Phase III clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine developed in Russia can now sign up.

The trials will be conducted under the supervision of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the emirate’s health regulator. They are being facilitated through a partnership between The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russian’s sovereign wealth fund, and Abu Dhabi-based Aurugulf Health Investment.

Stable immune response

The human adenovirus based vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation. Results from the first two phases of the trial, published in leading medical journal ‘The Lancet’, showed a stable humoral and cellular immune response had been achieved among volunteers, with no serious adverse events recorded. The Phase III clinical trials taking place in the UAE form part of the trials that are taking place in Russia and elsewhere globally.

In the UAE, the trials are part of the ‘Vaccine for Victory’ campaign. Volunteers can sign up at www.v4v.ae, supplying their contact details and basic medical informations. Participants will then be contacted to arrange an eligibility screening.

Volunteer profile

Based on a statement sent by the Abu Dhabi Media Office on Monday, the vaccine will be tested on healthy adults from multiple nationalities who are living in Abu Dhabi. To be selected, volunteers must not previously have been infected with COVID-19, and must not have participated in any other COVID-19 vaccination trials. They must also have been free from communicable or severe respiratory diseases for at least 14 days.

Once selected, volunteers will receive two doses of the vaccine, administered 20 days apart. They will then be monitored through regular visits and tele-consultations for 180 days after taking the vaccine, in line with the highest international standards. Based on today’s statement, 500 volunteers from Abu Dhabi will initially be invited to participate in the trials.

Supervision

The trials will be conducted by DoH, with joint supervision by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP). All medical protocols will be handled by Abu Dhabi’s public health provider, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).

This will be the second COVID-19 vaccine Phase III trials to run in the UAE, following the clinical trials for the vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical giant, Sinopharm China National Biotec Group.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible, volunteers must meet the following criteria:

1. Be a resident in Abu Dhabi

2. Be at least 18 years old

3. Must not have been infected with COVID-19, suffered any communicable or respiratory diseases in the last 14 days

4. Must not have participated in any other COVID-19 vaccination trial.

How will it work?

Volunteers will receive two doses of the vaccine, administered 20 days apart, and will be regularly monitored through visits and teleconsultations.

How can I volunteer?