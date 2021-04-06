Abu Dhabi: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) tweeted a number of guidelines to be followed during Ramadan on Tuesday. During a weekly press briefing, the authority said it would be launching an intensive inspection campaign during the month that would hold violators culpable and take strict action against them.
The COVID-19 protocols call on people to:
- Avoiding social gatherings. “We call on everyone to abide by not holding any gatherings, visits and social events during Ramadan. As well as using social media and digital platforms to communicate with relatives and friends,” tweeted NCEMA.
- Saying no to iftar tents. “Family and institutional Iftar tents are banned. Ramadan commercial tents, which provide food, beverages and shisha found usually in hotels, restaurants and various tourist destinations are also banned,” it said.
- Be mindful while going for Friday prayers. The authority has prepared mosques for prayers, while following all precautionary measures, and reducing the duration of the Friday sermon to ensure the safety of worshipers.
NCEMA called on everyone to cooperate and adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures and preventive protocols during the fasting month.
During the briefing, the UAE General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments said it launched several awareness initiatives and programmes through smart platforms as well as religious shows that are lined up to be transmitted via various TV and Radio channels to mark Ramadan and encourage the public to abide by social distancing protocols and preventive measures.
Meanwhile, a total of 62,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered across the Emirates in the past 24 hours.
The total number of doses that has been provided to date has now touched 8,659,503, with a rate of vaccine distribution of 87.55 doses per 100 people, bringing the percentage of vaccine recipients to 62.57 per cent of the target group, an achievement added to the UAE’s record .
The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.