Dubai: The UAE is ranked 8th globally, and maintained its 1st ranking among Arab countries on Bloomberg COVID-19 Resilience Ranking Index.
The UAE has moved up three slots to become among top 10 nations globally, ranking in the 8th position globally in dealing with the pandemic, said Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson of the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), during media briefing on Tuesday.
The UAE has been able to reach this advanced position regionally and globally thanks to preventive measures it has taken since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. It managed to deal with the pandemic effectively and efficiently while ensuring the continuous of business activities and community affairs, he said.
“The availability of vaccines is among the milestones the UAE made in its fight against the pandemic. Vaccines are available at all vaccination centres across the country,” Al Dhaheri said.
He urged everyone to get vaccinated to help the UAE reach the herd immunity. Al Dhaheri highlighted the success of the National Vaccination Campaign as more than 10 million doses have so far been administered across the country. “This signals the strength of the medical system in the country,” he emphasised.