Dubai: As part of its plans to develop visiting consultant’s programme to help patients and doctors get remote second opinion consultations in critical conditions, the Ministry of Health and Prevention has launched the International Telemedicine Service, in line with the ministry’s vision in terms of implementing precautionary and preventive measures in health facilities.
The new service will be operational this month, in 16 MoHAP hospitals covering all medical specialities, where patients can connect with abroad consultants via video calling service when visiting the hospital, where patients’ visits information will be regularly updated on the system by MoHAP’s doctors.
UAE citizens can avail of the new service, when visiting their attending physicians at any of the 16 MoHAP hospitals where a doctor from outside the country is visually contacted to take medical advice. This will be done remotely through the Microsoft Teams programme, provided that the patient visit data is updated regularly on the system by the Ministry’s doctors. The innovative service of aligns with the Cabinet Decision No. 40 of 2019 of Federal Decree-Law No. 4 of 2016 rules & regulations of providing telemedicine services.
Enhancing digital health
“The newly launched service comes as part of the implementation of innovative models in the preventive health practices to control infection and strengthen telemedicine services,” said Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention.
Dr Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health, said that the international telemedicine service will enable patients to make use of the medical expertise of abroad consultants, thanks to the ministry’s sophisticated technology infrastructure, explaining that the service provides the preliminary diagnosis and medical advice in coordination with MoHAP’s medical teams through medical Apps available on smart phone and other AI-based tools.