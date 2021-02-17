Abu Dhabi: The UAE Federal Public Prosecution has called on people infected with COVID-19 to inform health authorities.
In a tweet posted on its accounts on social media platforms, the Public Prosecution said it is mandatory for a person infected with COVID-19 to visit the Ministry of Health and Prevention or other health authorities to receive medical treatment and enable the authorities to stem the spread of the infection.
The Public Prosecution referred to Articles 32 and 33 of the Federal Law No. 14 of 2014 concerning the Prevention of Communicable Diseases, which reads: “Upon knowing that he/she is infected with one of the diseases mentioned in Table 1 of this law, the infected person and his/her close contacts should go to the ministry or health authorities to receive medical treatment, advice and awareness of the risks of infection and the ways of transmitting the infection. The infected person must also adhere to the preventive measures, implement prescriptions and adhere to instructions given to him/her, to prevent the transmission of infection to others.”
According to Article 38 of the same law, violators could face jail and fines between Dh10,000 and Dh50,000.
The Public Prosecution said it was keen to promote awareness among residents and help stem the spread of the virus.