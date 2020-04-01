Medical staff with protective clothing in India. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare has intensified its support to the State Government of Kerala in fighting the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the sub-continent.

Several measures were announced by Dr. Azad Moopen, founder-chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, following his conversation with the Kerala Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan.

These include donating Rs 2.5 crores to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and dedicating 750 beds at hospitals in Kochi, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kottakal and Wayanad for patients referred by government authorities for expert management.

Aster will also organise cluster of isolation/ observation rooms for suspected and positive COVID-19 cases, around its hospitals by seeking the co-operation of hotel and apartment owners. Aster doctors and nurses will provide medical support in these facilities.

Aster has already started Tele-Health Centers for out-patient consultation while Aster MIMS, Kozhikode has been recognized by the Indian Council of Medical Research to perform the COVID PCR test.

The rest of Aster Hospitals in Kerala are also seeking permission to perform the COVID Rapid Test to increase the number of people being tested for identification, quarantine and treatment.

In a statement sent to Gulf News, Dr. Moopen said: “As a healthcare organisation, it is our foremost responsibility to work closely with our governments and introduce all possible measures to contain the health crisis that the world is facing today.”

“Through our hospitals in India and particularly in Kerala, we remain committed to provide all the necessary support that is needed to help our Governments and the people fight the pandemic. All our hospitals are now offering support through Tele-health services for people seeking advice on COVID-19 following WHO and government guidelines,” added Dr. Harish Pillai, CEO- Aster DM Healthcare India.

Efforts in the UAE

In Dubai, Aster Clinic is working closely with the Dubai Health Authority to conduct COVID-19 screening campaigns. The team just concluded door-to-door screening of 400 residents by 40 healthcare professionals in Dubai’s Naif district.