Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday with Roche Diagnostics to be its strategic partner across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman.
The partnership will enable Aster DM Healthcare’s hospitals, clinics and laboratories across the region to adopt the latest diagnostic innovations and solutions that would bring in fast and efficient systems to support doctors in providing optimal treatment solutions to their patients.
Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director at Aster DM Healthcare, said: “The partnership with Roche Diagnostics in the Middle East underscores our dedication to supporting countries, patients and medical fraternity across the region with the latest health care solutions relating to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of various diseases.”
COVID-19 testing
Also included in the agreement is the provision of antibody COVID-19 testing, digital solutions, as well as automated laboratory solutions.
The Aster laboratory consolidation project is aimed at integrating future-ready systems within the company’s expansive network of 13 hospitals, 106 clinics and laboratories in the GCC.