File photo of a nurse in UAE, for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE-based Aster DM Healthcare has launched the $250,000 (around Dh918,200) ‘Aster Guardian Global Nursing Award’ to recognise the contribution of nurses to the health care system worldwide. Anyone wishing to nominate a nurse or the individual herself can enter his or her name on an online application on the Aster Guardians website.

Aster has appointed Ernst & Young LLP as ‘Process Advisors’ who will ensure due-diligence of applications based on the defined eligibility criteria, evaluation of the entries by an independent panel of experts, and presentation by the finalists to an independent well-known Jury to determine the final winner.

Honouring unsung heroes

Encouraging nurses from around the world to apply and nominate nurses for the award, Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Nurses are the unsung heroes of the healthcare system, which has been proven undoubtedly during the COVID-19 pandemic. They continue to play a pivotal role and are the backbone of the healthcare delivery system working under tremendous pressure with huge commitment. Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is our effort to recognise the phenomenal work being done by the nursing community worldwide. With over 7,000 nurses in the Group, we consider it our obligation to recognise and celebrate the contribution of nurses across the world.”

Award nominations

Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award has started receiving nominations from nurses based in Middle East, Indian sub-continent, Africa, North and South America, Central Asia, Europe and Oceania. The last date for accepting nominations is January 30, 2022, after which the review process will start. After the initial review based on the set criteria, shortlisted nominations will undergo a voting process.

Prize ceremony