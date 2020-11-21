Dubai: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has banned the import of birds and their by-products from areas that recorded an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza during November this year as per notifications from the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).
The ministry issued four resolutions on Saturday to implement the decision. Three of the resolutions ban the import of all species of domestic and wild live birds, ornamental birds, chicks, hatching eggs and their thermally untreated by-products from the Netherlands, Germany, and select areas of Russia.
Meanwhile, the fourth resolution bans the import of poultry meat and table eggs from several regions in the UK. The resolutions align with the ministry’s priority of ensuring food safety and security.
Import from Germany
The Ministry has also banned the import of all species of domestic and wild live birds, ornamental birds, chicks, and their thermally untreated byproducts from Germany until the country is declared disease-free. However, the Ministry allows the import of hatching eggs subject to providing the agreed-upon health certificate, and continues to clear thermally treated poultry products (meat and eggs) from all regions of Germany for import.
Health certificates
Finally, the ban was also imposed on the import of all species of domestic and wild live birds, ornamental birds, and their thermally untreated byproducts from the Russian regions Yugra, Chelyabinsk Oblast, the Republic of Tatarstan, Samara Oblast, and Tomsk Oblast. However, table eggs, poultry meat, and their byproducts as well as hatching eggs and one-day-old chicks have been cleared for import subject to providing the agreed-upon health certificates.