Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) has conducted 115,293 new COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 1,215 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 115,602.
The ministry also reported that four patients have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 463.
It was also reported that 1,162 individuals have made full recovery from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 107,516.
This brings the total number of active cases higher from yesterday’s 7,574 to 7,623 as of October 18.