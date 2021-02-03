Dubai: UAE administered 127,074 doses of COVID-19 vaccine over the course of 24 hours, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced on Wednesday.
This brings the total number of doses administered in the UAE to 3,691,591. The rate of distribution therefore stands at 37.32 doses per 100 people.
UAE has launched a campaign that hopes to inoculate about 50 per cent of its population in the first quarter of 2021 against the virus. The injections are free.
Not everyone can get vaccinated
While authorities are getting the vaccines out at record pace, it is not available to everyone. The list includes pregnant women and those breast feeding.
Vaccinated doesn't mean no precautions
Authorities have been quick to point out that being vaccinated doesn't mean that you cannot catch or spread infection. They've therefore stressed over and over again that people need to maintain precautionary measures set before them, which includes wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance from others.
