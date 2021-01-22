Stock UAE vaccine SEHA
Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has announced the opening of two COVID-19 Vaccination Centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and one in Dubai, for members of the community who wish to receive the Beijing Institute of Biological Product’s inactivated vaccine. The COVID-19 Vaccination Centers, located in Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Abu Dhabi City and Al Ain Convention Center in Al Ain City, have the collective capacity to administer vaccine shots to 4,000 people daily, and were established in a record time of four days. The centers were established following the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention’s (MOHAP) announcement of the registration of the vaccine, making the country one of the first in the world to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to the community. In Dubai, the COVID-19 Vaccination Center is located at Dubai Parks & Resorts Field Hospital and has the capacity to accommodate 2,000 people daily. Image Credit: Courtesy SEHA
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 93,004 doses of the Covid19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 2,339,073 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 23.65 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the Covid19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.