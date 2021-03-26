Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 69,142 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.
The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 7,799,517 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 78.86 doses per 100 people.
This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.
help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.