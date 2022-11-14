Dubai: Joining the wider Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), Expo City Dubai welcomed more than 6,000 athletes of all ages and abilities for a weekend of sports, fitness and wellness on November 12 and 13.
The return of the Expo Dubai Run (1,200 participants) and Expo Dubai Ride (500 participants) proved popular. Other events included a spinning class at Garden in the Sky; a yoga session at the Surreal water feature; and a Fitness First Jump event that saw around 600 adults and 500 children bouncing in a trampoline session.
The ‘Sports and Fitness Weekend’ was the first of many fitness activations for Expo City Dubai.
DFC continues at various locations until November 27 and includes the Dubai Run on November 20.