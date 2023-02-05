Sharjah: As many as 308 free breast cancer screenings were carried out at Pink Caravan Mammogram Units in Ajman yesterday, February 4 - the first day of the Pink Caravan Ride (PCR).

The figure adds to the 8,467 free screenings already conducted nationwide since January 20, ahead of the latest 11th edition of the PCR, which will reach all emirates to offer check-ups and raise awareness on breast cancer.

Themed ‘Powered by You’ and organised by the Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP), the inaugural day of the current edition of the ride set off from the Thumbay Hospital in Al Jurf, Ajman, and was led by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, PCR Special Envoy.

The riders captivated residents and passers-by, who cheered them on as they mapped 4.2km passing through the Al Zorah Golf Course, Ajman to conclude the first day’s march at the Al Zorah Marina, Ajman, where the PC Mammogram Unit was stationed for the day. In Ajman, the pink envoy was welcomed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, director-general of Citizens Affairs Office.

Until February 10, free breast screenings and checkups will continue to be offered to both women and men at China Mall in Ajman.

PCR in Dubai today

Today, February 5, the campaigners are trotting across Dubai’s popular neighbourhoods including DIFC Gate Avenue, Marasi Drive, Skydive Dubai, JBR, and City Walk. Moreover, the Pink Caravan Mobile Medical Clinic equipped to offer mammograms on the go is stationed at La Mer and will remain there until 10pm, while the temporary walk-in clinics available only today are set up at City Walk and Dubai Frame. The fixed clinics, which will continue to offer expert consultations and checkups for a longer duration in Dubai, are situated at the Lulu Hypermarket’s Al Barsha branch as well as Mirdif City Center.

Day 3 in Sharjah

Tomorrow, February 6, PCR will return to Sharjah with the riders starting at BEEAH Group at 8am, from where they will make an onwards journey to Sharjah Media City (SHAMS), Sharjah TV, Al Jada, and Sharjah University City Arena, and finally conclude the day of campaigning at the University Hospital around 4.30pm.

A Pink Caravan Mammogram Unit will be offering mammograms and other medical services at the Sharjah TV offices, alongside temporary walk-in clinics set up at the Air Arabia Aone building, and Sharjah and Al Qasimiya universities.