Sharjah: The Friends of Arthritis Patients (FAP) of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah’s Health Promotion Department (HPD) today ended the first Al Dhaid Charity Marathon on a high note.

As many as 1,000 contestants of different ages took part and 21 of them won the first places of the marathon categories. The event was organised in cooperation with Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club (DCSC) in the city of Al Dhaid for the first time under the motto ‘Movement is Life’.

The marathon activities were attended by Salem bin Huwaiden Alketbi, Chairman of the DCSC; and Waheeda Abdul Aziz, Head of the Friends of Arthritis Patients Society; Rashid Abdullah Al Mahyan, Chairman of the Council of Parents of Students in the Central Region; and Saeed Ali Al Ajel, a sports expert at the Sharjah Sports Council, in addition to a host of physicians and health specialists.

Free check-ups

The event started at Al Dhaid Club headquarters. The marathon activities also included awareness and sports activities, free medical examination and consultations, as well as instructions on the importance of exercising and early diagnosis of arthritis.

Waheeda said that the wide participation at the first Al Dhaid charity marathon underscores FAP’s success in delivering its health promotion messages, entrenching health practices and raising awareness about arthritis, its treatment and prevention. She highlighted how this event relates to the larger 10th Charity Marathon, organised annually by FAP, praising the many government and private organisations’ great support, which enables FAP to go on with its programmes and campaigns aimed at raising health awareness to prevent arthritis, one of the common diseases that afflicts over 350 million people all over the world.

She pointed out that health studies have shown that exercising and running have very good effects on arthritis patients.

A number of participants voiced their elation at this distinctive event, which motivated them to do more sports and physical activity. They also spotlighted the event’s importance in providing valuable information about arthritis, its causes and means of prevention.

Categories