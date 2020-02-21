This takes the total number of virus cases in UAE to 11, announces Health Ministry

The two patients are: a 34-year-old resident from Philippines and a 39-year old from Bangladesh. Image Credit: File

Two more residents of the UAE have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID19), the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Friday.

This brings the total number of patients tested positive for COVID19 in the UAE to 11, three of whom have now recovered fully.

The two patients are: a 34-year-old resident from Philippines and a 39-year old from Bangladesh. They were in direct contact with the Chinese patient recently diagnosed with coronavirus and are now in a stable health condition, the ministry said.

The ministry affirmed that all people in direct contact with the coronavirus patients are being checked to ensure the safety of the community and that the disease will not break out in the country.

The ministry emphasized that it is taking all necessary and precautionary measures, including investigating, examining and following up on those who were in contact with the patients, in cooperation with health authorities in the country.

The ministry urged the public to follow the preventive procedures and to read the virus-awareness instructions, available on its website and the official websites of health authorities in the UAE.