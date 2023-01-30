As the group completes a quarter century of operations in United Arab Emirates, since its inception in 1997, Thumbay Group looks back at the journey with great pride at the value systems created, the aspirations met, and the accomplishments of the group. From establishing the first private Medical College to a diversified well-established name in medical education, healthcare, research, laboratory, pharmacy and several other hospitality businesses like health clubs, coffee shops, optical shops and flower shops, the group today has over 110 touch points across seven emirates with tie-ups more than 70 institutions across the globe.
Among the milestones achieved, there are few that make the group stand out: the healthcare division has treated and screened more than 10 million patients, and conducted over 65,000 deliveries, with patients from 175 countries. The University has graduated 3000 students, which form 60 per cent of health professions workforce of the country. The group employs more than 3,000 people, having 400 doctors and paramedics from 35 countries.
Commenting on this occasion, Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group, said: “This year we celebrate Thumbay Group’s 25 years of very productive work and collaborations in the region, while taking stock of our achievements and our journey ahead. The last 25 years have been very special to us as they signify the strength of our long-term vision, our focus on consumers and our ability to run businesses that add value to people and the community we serve. Going forward, too, we are committed to emerge stronger with growth and innovation as our key pillars for responsible and progressive operations.”
The Thumbay Hospital network, which today has the distinction of being the biggest chain of private academic hospitals in the region and Thumbay Group’s healthcare division operates eight academic hospitals having facilities of 800 inpatients beds, 10 family clinics/ Medical Center, 5 diagnostic labs, and 46 retail pharmacy outlets & First Drive through Pharmacy. The Thumbay Medical tourism department, too, is very active in promoting all services under medical tourism, speaking over 20 languages and boasting representative offices in over 50 countries.