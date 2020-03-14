An ambulance and emergency medical response team on the scene, where two Italian cyclists participating in the UAE Tour tested positive for coronavirus virus. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday announced the recovery of three more patients suffering from the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Two of the patients were from UAE, and the other one is from India. This takes the total number recoveries in the country to 23.

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE’s handling of the cases, from diagnosis until recovery, reflects the strength of its healthcare system, thanks to the support of the leadership and its concern to provide the highest levels of health care for all.