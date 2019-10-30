With over 25 million people from more than 180 countries expected to visit the UAE next year, the logistics of managing the health and safety of residents and guests become a supremely important subject.

Filling this niche with a strong presence in the GCC-North Africa region is the Saudi German Hospital Group. With hospitals across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Yemen, Egypt, and now Morocco, the multi-specialty hospital in Dubai is part of a premier healthcare brand, delivering on high standards of medical care through integrated clinical practices, world-class services, and amenities.

Expo Ready

Dr. Reem Osman, CEO, Saudi German Hospitals Group (SGH)-UAE explains, “We are committed to wholesome and patient care, provided by our trained medical and para-medical staff, renowned for their international expertise and experience. Our goal is to optimize inpatient and outpatient settings while assimilating digital technologies into hospital services to offer the best healthcare services in the country.”

Meeting the national, as well as regional demands for expert and quality healthcare, the SGH group has seen an increased footfall at its Dubai Al-Barsha hospital premises. With its close proximity to the Expo 2020 site, the hospital is ideally situated to help the Dubai Healthcare Authorities (DHA) in supporting and mitigating any risks that may be involved with large numbers of visitors.

“As a healthcare group that is future-oriented, we are excited about the possibilities in the run-up to the Expo 2020 and beyond,” adds Dr. Reem. “As the sixth-largest tertiary-care hospital, with 300-plus beds, we are located within densely-populated districts, with no comparable facility within range. We have the resources, capabilities, expertise, real-time and experience to provide unparalleled assistance and services.”

In addition to the hospital’s curative, restorative and recuperative services for inpatients, the hospital is also fully equipped to manage triage, emergencies and contingencies, through critical-care units adhering to the highest international standards. A new, state-of-the-art, fully equipped medical tower is also under construction as part of the Expo 2020 DHA Contribution and Support Framework.

“The new medical tower will serve as infrastructural support to the hospital as well as, the DHA and will be able to relay information in real-time. It will work to help supplement the authorities in mitigating and managing any emergencies,” explains Dr. Reem. “By being a part of the network of integrated hospitals available to the DHA at Expo 2020, SGH is best-equipped to offer visitors primary healthcare services, emergency services, and specialized medical services.”

Saudi German Hospital Dubai has been chosen by the Dubai Health Authority as the EMERGENCY CENTER (EC) that will cater to the EXPO 2020 activities.

As a tertiary hospital, Saudi German Hospital Dubai is fully equipped in managing multi-casualty cases during disasters and treating pediatric and adult polytrauma cases, also managing surgical emergencies, medical emergencies, gynecology and obstetrics, and pediatric emergencies.

The Hospital is also accredited by Joint Commission International (JCI), CAP, and JCI certified for cardiology department which reflects the international quality services of Saudi German Hospital Dubai; and the first hospital accredited by Planetree International Organization for Person-Centered Excellence Certification which represents the highest achievement in patient and family-centered care

The facility is designed with 300 beds capacity, which has a licensed helipad and staff accommodation within the hospital campus, which can respond immediately for any emergency and polytrauma cases.

Saudi German Hospital Dubai provides the most advanced and state of the art technology, combined with exceptionally high qualified multinational and multilingual experts, deliver comprehensive, interdisciplinary treatment modalities for patients with complex and critical health conditions.

Medical Tourism

As a part of the Expo 2020 Healthcare Agenda, Dubai seeks to establish itself as a global hub for health tourism and innovation. With the DHA’s vision and strategy to utilize the expo to showcase healthcare services in the country, the SGH group will be participating in the medical dialogue that will be held in the country during the peak months of the Expo.

The objectives and the greater mission of the Saudi German Hospital Dubai are consistent and in synchrony with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“The SGH group is perfectly positioned, through our hospitals, trained specialists and infrastructure to add to the attractiveness of the Emirate as a destination for medical tourism and innovation,” she adds.

In addition to the Al Barsha hospital, the SGH multispecialty family polyclinic based out of the Umm Suqeim 3 district in Jumeirah also supports patients in providing the best medical doctors and services. The recently opened Saudi German Hospital in Sharjah and Ajman are now also fully functional and serving patients. Dr. Reem also indicates that the group is evaluating Abu Dhabi and Al Ain as possible locations for further growth within the UAE.

“This expansion falls under the directives of the DHA, where Dubai’s healthcare industry will see a quantum leap in the next few years, following the adoption of a strategic plan for growth in medical tourism. SGH is proud to be part of the initiative that builds 40 healthcare centers in the country by 2025,” Dr. Reem proudly adds.

Community involvement

With robust community-welfare programmes imparting continual education, the hospital stays closely engaged with its patients. They help raise awareness within the country on healthcare issues like obesity, diabetic, and other lifestyle-related diseases.