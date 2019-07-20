Features or body areas young women most worry about

Image Credit: Gulf News

The power of the selfie stick: Features or body areas young women most worry about

Face (most of the images are focused on face due to the power of the selfie stick).

Facial characteristics (definition/sculpting as neck liposuction, skin tightening, thread lifting, rhinoplasties, lip enhancement, eyelid surgeries and cheek volume etc) also skin shining (peeling, mesotherapy, microneedling, etc).

Also, to keep in tune with the mirror selfie (where someone else takes your photo or you take it in a mirror) comes body image/contouring, worked-out abs, high full buttocks and breasts. Practically, whatever an editing application can offer, they want.

What drives them to improve their looks?

Social interaction

Business competitiveness

Self-esteem