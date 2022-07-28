At Orchid Fertility Clinic, we strive to be at the forefront of the scientific knowledge and innovation, both from the clinical and laboratory perspective. Orchid was the first IVF clinic in Dubai Healthcare City to obtain an IVF Research Permit in 2017, and our team is always present with oral and poster presentations in all the local and major international conferences.
As we are aiming to help couples achieve their dream of parenthood from the first fertility attempt, whether IUI or IVF, two very significant innovations have allowed us to come closer to our objective over the past couple of years.
The first was the introduction of Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGTA) of the embryos, which helped couples avoid unnecessary pregnancy losses and complications arising from multiple pregnancies. Both these complications were very common in IVF cycles, prior to the introduction of PGTA.
The latest advancement in PGTA, the non-invasive PGTA which is available in Orchid, allows us to select the best embryos for transfer in the uterus while almost eliminating any negative impact on the embryo.
Another feature that has improved embryo quality and optimised success rates both with IUI and IVF procedures is the novel sperm separation and selection technique used in Orchid.
Our embryology team uses this as an extra step on the traditional method used by other labs. By separating a few strongest male gametes, out of the millions in every sample, we ensure that the ones with the least DNA damage are entering the oocyte. It is a non-invasive method and the results are very positive.
— The writer is Medical Director at Orchid Fertility Clinic