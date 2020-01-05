A factory in Al Ain was temporarily shut down after carrying out a series of violations, according to the Abu Dhabi Food and Safety Authority. Image Credit: Supplied

Al Ain: A factory of dates has proved to become less than delightful.

The Abu Dhabi Food and Safety Authority (ADFSA) on Sunday issued the administrative closure for Emirates Delight Dates Factory, which holds commercial license number IN-1001465, for posing a threat to the public’s health and safety.

Emirates Delight Dates Factory Image Credit: Supplied

In a statement, the food authority stated: “The food control report issued the administrative closure as a result of the establishment’s failure to implement health and safety standards, and not maintaining the health level of the facility, which may affect the level of food safety and consumer health.”

The authority clarified that the factory had already carried out two health violations last year, which were reported in January and December 2019. The third violation was reported this week, resulting in the factory’s final notice and issuance of closure.

The most serious health violation consisted of the supervisor’s failure to prevent insects from contaminating the facility, which then spread to areas of the production line.

"The administrative closure will continue as long as the violations exist, and activity will be allowed to resume once the corrections have been made,” said ADFSA.