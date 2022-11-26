The Dubai Fitness Challenge ends tomorrow (November 27) and the Emirate has achieved yet another milestone: a staggering 193,000 runners took part in the recently concluded Dubai Run.
The Dubai Fitness Challenge 30 X 30 (30 minutes for 30 days) is the brainchild of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan, like years before, led the run, showing his commitment, year after year, to a cause: fitness - that is very dear to his heart. An athlete himself, Sheikh Hamdan has patronised cycling, running, diving and other extreme sports.
It is because of the Dubai Fitness Challenge initiative that residents have adopted an active lifestyle: good health is the key to a wholesome society.
Sheikh Hamdan told Gulf News in a statement: “Congratulations to all fitness enthusiasts in Dubai for committing, once again, to the cause of fitness and health.
“For many, participating in the Dubai Fitness Challenge has meant more than just engaging in 30 minutes of physical activity for 30 days. It has been a life-changing resolution to transform their wellbeing. This year’s Challenge truly embodied our vision to inspire the emirate’s community of citizens and residents to make fitness their highest priority.
“Together, as a community, the people of Dubai have created an inspirational fitness movement, sending a powerful message that traveled far beyond our city. This event is a demonstration of the Emirate’s spirit of determination and the power of the community to inspire change. Together, let us transform Dubai into the fittest city in the world.”