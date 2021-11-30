Abu Dhabi: COVID-19 drive-through service centres operated by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company will be operational over the UAE National Day holiday.
In a statement, Seha said the centres will offer services, including PCR testing and vaccination, between 10am and 8pm from Wednesday, December 1 to Friday, December 3, before returning to regular working hours on Saturday, December 4.
Emergency departments operated by Abu Dhabi’s public health provider will also be open around-the-clock, with other facilities following their own separate schedules. In most cases, outpatient clinics will be closed over the National Day holiday.