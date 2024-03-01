Abu Dhabi: The second edition of the Emirates International Colorectal Congress (E-ICRC), hosted recently in Abu Dhabi by the Emirates Society of Colorectal Surgery (ESCRS), brought together leading experts and participants from across the globe to delve into the latest trends and advancements in colorectal surgery. The event featured presentations, case studies, and interactive sessions on topics such as Robotic Surgery, Anastomotic Leaks and Stomas, and Metastatic Colorectal Cancer, among others.
The Congress showcased updates in surgical techniques and emphasised collaboration and innovation in patient care.
The programme covered subjects catering to surgeons, gastroenterologists, oncologists, and other healthcare professionals. Discussions included topics related to Robotic Surgery and Metastatic Colorectal Cancer as well as specialised workshops and a joint session with the Emirates Society of Gastroenterology and Emirates Society of Oncology.
Dr Sara Al Bastak, President of ESCRS and Chair of the E-ICRC Congress, said: “We are delighted to have welcomed over 40 esteemed speakers from around the world, making the E-ICRC a cornerstone event for knowledge exchange in the field of colorectal surgery.”