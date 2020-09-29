James Michael Lafferty, CEO, Fine Hygienic Holding Image Credit: Supplied

The Covid-19 pandemic has altered the way we live our lives. But in this era, it is more important than ever to maintain a healthy heart and strong immune system — the best shield against germs, bacteria and viruses. That means sticking to a regular exercise regime, maintaining a balanced, nutrition-rich diet and making the correct lifestyle choices.

As a leader in the wellness and hygiene industry, Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH) is committed to supporting consumer health and well-being in the communities and wider societies it serves.

To enable individuals to take control of their fitness during the pandemic, FHH recently launched a special line of Fine Guard sports masks and gloves, products powered by anti-viral textile technology that neutralises viruses on contact and offers complete protection from infection.

Another recently launched range of products in the portfolio is Nai Iced Teas, which are 100 per cent natural, have no added sugar and are brewed with premium tea leaves. Nai Iced Teas are infused with Arabian flavours and are packed with antioxidants and ingredients which boost the immune system, while also rehydrating your body naturally.

Fine Solutions has also been instrumental in helping wellness centres and hotel chains with gyms to reopen effectively through Fine Disinfection Solutions, a trusted service which disinfects premises and contact surfaces to ensure a germ-protected environment.

To further encourage fitness and well-being in the region, Fine recently entered into product partnerships with a number of leading hotel chains and wellness centres in the region, providing Fine Guard sports masks and gloves for guests, giving them the opportunity to train fearlessly in the Covid era.

James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, said, “The health and well-being of the communities we serve is hugely important to us at Fine Hygienic Holding — it informs everything we do. Our extensive range of wellness-related products and services, from Nai Iced Teas through to our Fine Guard sports mask and Fine Disinfection Solutions, are well within the reach of our customers, ensuring a safe and healthy lifestyle in the Covid era.”