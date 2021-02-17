Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced an update in the timing of all Primary Health Care Centres in Dubai, effective from Sunday, February 21, 2021.
Starting from Sunday, all Primary Health Care Centres in Dubai will operate from 8am-8pm, except for 24/7 primary health care centres, such as the Al Barsha and Nadd Al Hamar Health Centres, the COVID-19 Evaluation Centres, Al Mamzar Health Centre for women and children and the Doctor-for-Every Citizen service.
Dr Manal Taryam, CEO of the Primary Health Care Sector, said that the DHA has made this amendment in order to keep pace with the current period and its requirements, and the need to provide high-quality medical services to members of the community.
She added that adjusting the working hours in health centres also enhances DHA’s capabilities in dealing with COVID-19, while providing regular medical services at the same time.
Dr Taryam stressed that the DHA has succeeded during this period in optimising the capabilities of primary health care centres to best serve people and provide preventive and diagnostic services.