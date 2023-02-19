Dubai/Al Ain: A record 11,000 people participated in Lulu Walkathon 2023 in support of UAE’s Year of Sustainability in Dubai and Al Ain today.
Organised by Lulu Group for the seventh year, the event was held at Safa Park in Dubai and Kuwaitat in Al Ain in association with various government departments and partners.
Celebrity actor, model and fitness expert Dino Morea was the chief guest of the event, which also featured a number of social media influencers and sports personalities.
Flagged of at 8am, the 2km walk included Zumba, aerobics, dance, yoga and children’s activities.
Salim MA, director of Lulu Group, said: “We are so happy to be back after the brief COVID-19 break and the response of the community is truly overwhelming and much beyond our expectations. I hope the residents of UAE engage more in physical activities and lead a healthy and sustainable life.”
Registration was free and participants were given free T-shirts and gift hampers. There were also kiosks for refreshments and activities.