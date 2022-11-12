Dubai: More than 12,000 people joined the ‘Beat Diabetes Walk’ at Safa Park in Dubai on Saturday - two days prior to World Diabetes Day - to raise funds for the medical treatment of patients suffering from diabetes complications.
In its 13th edition, Landmark Group’s flagship annual event was inaugurated with the 3.8km walk around the Dubai Water Canal, led by Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark Group. She was joined by Saeed Mohammed Hareb, secretary-general of Dubai Sports Council; Dr Amer Al Zarooni, acting CEO of Al Jalila Foundation; and Dr Hend Al Awadhi, Head of Health Promotion and Education at Dubai Health Authority (DHA), along with representatives from Emirates Diabetes and Endocrine Society and over 30 private and public sectors partners.
Free check ups
The event coincides with the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge and encourages residents to increase their daily physical activity. It also brought to life many activities for the entire family, including Human Foosball, Bungee Run, Obstacle Course, Giant Jenga, Bollywood and Zumba Dancing and live music.
Participants also were able get free blood-sugar testing and BMI testing conducted by DHA and had access to health and nutrition consultations. Participants this year were encouraged to dress up in blue to represent the cause.
The Group has also partnered this year again with STEPPI. For every 10,000 steps participants completed through the STEPPI app, Landmark will donate Dh10 towards the Beat Diabetes Fund facilitated by Al Jalila Foundation.
Last year, the Group said it became the “first and only corporate from the GCC” to join the WHO’s Global Diabetes Compact Forum.
Since the launch of the campaign in 2009, Landmark Group has partnered with various public, private, and non-profit organisations, and been supported by over 125,000 participants (including 30,000 children) across the GCC and beyond.