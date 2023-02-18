Abu Dhabi: Hosted by ‘The Reach Campaign’ and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the second edition of the ‘Reaching the Last Mile Run’ saw over 1,000 runners participate, raising awareness and funds for the elimination of two leading neglected tropical diseases (NTDs).
The event encouraged members of the local community to get active and provided a unique opportunity to engage in a charitable cause that supports vulnerable communities around the world. All proceeds from the run will benefit The Reach Campaign’s ongoing efforts to eliminate both river blindness and lymphatic filariasis.
These two disproportionately affect the world’s most vulnerable people, trapping their families in cycles of poverty.
Proceeds from the campaign go towards the Reaching the Last Mile Fund (RLMF), a multi-donor platform launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and supported by donors including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The Fund is working towards the elimination of river blindness and lymphatic filariasis, and since launch has funded treatment for 118 million people in seven countries and trained more than 700,000 health workers.