Ras Al Khaimah fitness challenge: win up to Dh50,000

Registration is scheduled to open in early September at gyms across Ras Al Khaimah
Ras Al Khaimah: Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has directed the launch of the third edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Fitness Challenge, encouraging young Emiratis to lose weight, improve their fitness and embrace healthier, more sustainable lifestyles.
The initiative aims to promote physical activity across the community and raise awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud said health and quality of life remain key priorities, stressing that encouraging community members, particularly young people, to exercise regularly and adopt healthy habits will help build a healthier and more active society.
Faisal Al Ghais, Chairman of the organising committee, said the third edition builds on the success of previous challenges.
He praised the Crown Prince’s continued support and interest in the people of Ras Al Khaimah, adding that the committee is working to deliver a distinctive edition that encourages participants to make positive and lasting changes to their lifestyles.
Who can take part?
The challenge is open to UAE citizens holding Ras Al Khaimah passports aged between 13 and 30.
Participants must have a BMI of at least 40 and be registered members of a gym in Ras Al Khaimah.
“We look forward to seeing wide participation from the people of Ras Al Khaimah in the third edition,” Al Ghais said.
Dh50,000 top prize
The challenge will reward 20 winners with cash prizes, with the winner taking home Dh50,000.
The prize amount will decrease by Dh1,000 for each successive position, with the 20th-placed participant receiving Dh31,000.
Registration opens in September
Registration is scheduled to open in early September at gyms across Ras Al Khaimah.
The launch will mark the beginning of a new round of competition designed to motivate participants to improve their fitness, lose weight and make lasting changes towards healthier lifestyles.