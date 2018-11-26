At DHA, if a mother is expected to fall into preterm labour a neonatologist is assigned to explain every eventuality that could occur during the birth. Dr Elhalik says that the authority takes a family-centric approach to care, which means that parents can visit their babies 24 hours a day and mothers are encouraged to breastfeed. Special rooms are available for mothers with tiny babies. “After the baby has stayed in the hospital for two to three months, for instance, the mother can stay with the baby for a few days before they are discharged so that she can familiarise herself with all the aspects of care they will need to provide. This also allows the baby to be discharged earlier and form a greater bond with their mother.”