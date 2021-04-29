Prime Medical Center Burjuman Image Credit: Supplied

Having a neighbourhood medical center or a clinic is a great way to ensure that you achieve your health goals. You get individualised advice and service without having to travel in trafﬁc. There is ample parking space inside the mall, close proximity to metro station and there is ﬂexibility to book an appointment at any point in day as it is located in the community. There is no greater stress than to drive with a sick child, hence the families with young children are relieved there is a neighbourhood medical center. Prime Medical Center at Burjuman delivers world-class expertise from among the best doctors. Right from consultation and diagnosis, to testing and treatment to delivering medications from an in-built pharmacy, it’s proven to be a premium, one-stop service provider.

The qualiﬁed staff at this medical centre can guide residents with diet, nutrition and medical equipment. Its proximity to areas like Mankhool, Bur Dubai, Karama, Oud Metha and Jaffiliya makes it a center point destination and also very convenient to visit. There are shorter waiting times when you arrive (but of course, after you ﬁx an appointment). The assurance, of having medical assistance within reach in times of immediate need is indeed a huge beneﬁt.

One-stop destination. diverse services

Perhaps the most striking feature of the clinic is the vast portfolio of medical services that it offers across departments ranging from pediatrics with vaccination facility, orthopedics, dermatology with laser and cosmetology facility, ophthalmology, obstetrics and gynecology, general practice, ENT and dental. They have also added superspeciality services like gastroenterology with endoscopy facility, pulmonology, endocrinology, neurology, neurosurgical services.

Also, it is equipped with a full-ﬂedged lab, radiology department and cardio testing featuring the highly advanced Echo Test for quicker, accurate results. The advanced, modern Dental department at Prime Medical Center in Burjuman is also one of the best of its kind across the Prime Healthcare Group with the addition of Orthodontic services. Apart from state-of-the-art medical technology, what gives Prime Medical Center at Burjuman its most decisive edge is the vast portfolio of the senior & the best medical minds – the most experienced doctors with globally proven expertise over the years.

Highest Level of Quality Care

Prime Medical Center treats every patient with care while conforming to global standards of quality hygiene, where every member of the staff from the nurses to the doctors, are fully trained in following safety measures while ensuring that they wear appropriate gear from masks to gloves, during medical assessments and treatments. All medical wear and tools are designed for one-time use and immediately disposed-off post-treatment, to prevent transmission of any infection. Care has been taken to follow a sufﬁcient degree of social distance, while also ensuring that every corner of the hospital or clinic is equipped with hand sanitizer to guarantee maximum cleanliness. It all adds up to the conclusion that out here, you are always in “Prime” health!