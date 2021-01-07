Dubai: As a token of appreciation for the tireless service rendered by the Dubai Corporation for Ambulances (DCAS), Prime Hospital handed over the keys of a First Reporter Ambulance to the organisation. Dr Jamil Ahmed, Managing Director of Prime Health Care Group gifted the ambulance to Khalifa Hassan Abdul Karim Al Darrai, Executive Director of DCAS.
The DCAS has been particularly proactive during the pandemic, with a dedicated team of their paramedic staff working round-the-clock transporting patients to public and private hospitals.
Stellar role
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ahmed praised the stellar role of DCAS in delivering ambulance services with a high level of professionalism and quality care. Al Darrai said he was honoured to receive this token of appreciation and praised Prime Health Care group and was happy to foster strategic alliances with a hospital that provided the highest standards of care, when receiving sick cases from paramedics. All of these contributed generously to achieving the humanitarian mission of the Corporation.
The ceremony was held at the DCAS premises and attended by representatives from both facilities.