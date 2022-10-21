Dubai: Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital and Gulf Scientific Corporation (GSC) have launched a pharmacogenomic pilot study to assess if therapeutic plans can be modified based on paediatric patients’ genetic information.
The purpose of the study is to correlate therapeutic drug responses with pharmacogenetic (PGx) information in previously treated patients with chronic disorders. The study will enroll approximately 200 patients receiving their medical care at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, and the collected DNA samples will be analysed at Al Jalila Children’s Genomics Center using the PharmacoScan solution and ThermoFisher’s GeneTitan™ high-throughput system. GSC will provide the systems and reagents as part of the partnership.
For better diagnosis
Dr. Ahmad Abou Tayoun, director of the Genomics Center of Excellence, Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, said: “Al Jalila Genomics Center of Excellence is determined to bring the latest genomic technologies and applications to better diagnose, manage, and treat patients in the Middle East.
“The field of pharmacogenomics has recently been expanding, and clinicians at premier healthcare institutions have been utilizing patients’ genetic information to guide personalized drug regimens for better clinical outcomes.
“In this pilot study, we will explore the role of pharmacogenomic markers on patients’ responses to certain medications and drug doses. In this process, we will also educate clinicians about the emerging role of pharmacogenomics in clinical practice. The ultimate goal will be to inform future plans to implement routine pharmacogenomic testing in clinical settings,” he added.
Personalised medication plan
Dr. Omar Alsokhni, Director of the Pharmacy Department, Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, said: “Findings of this study will provide guidance for a future approach to initiating a personalised medication plan that is more effective and safer on an individual level rather than using a common conventional treatment regimen”.
GSC noted: “PharmacoScan solution is the industry’s broadest content genetic analysis system specifically designed to understand how genetic variations affect drug absorption and to provide insights into the absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion (ADME) and the transport of commonly prescribed medicines.”