Dubai: Equestrians taking part in the ninth edition of the Pink Caravan Ride (PCR), a breast cancer awareness campaign by the Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), have received their guidelines ahead of their seven-day journey across the seven emirates.
PCR’s Higher Organising Committee organised a gathering at DuJumping Club in Dubai on Tuesday to complete final preparations for the ride, which begins on Saturday in Sharjah.
The orientation event was held under the patronage of Shaikha Hessa Bint Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
The riders received their riding kits and safety equipment, uniforms, and brochures containing health advice and breast self-examination leaflets, which they will be handing out during the ride.
On the sidelines of the event, a partnership agreement was signed between Pink Caravan and the ALFAHIM Group with a view to strengthening cooperation to combat breast cancer in the UAE.