The launch of the videos aims to recognise the teamwork of the people who played a key role in saving the lives of five patients suffering from organ failure. The multi-organ transplants were made possible with the efforts of various organisations. They include Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Saudi Centre for Organ Transplantation; Dubai Healthcare City Authority; Abu Dhabi Health Services Company; UAE’s Ministry of Interior; Dubai Airports; Fujairah International Airport; Mohammad Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; Shaikh Khalifa Medical City; Mediclinic City Hospital; Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Customs; General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai; Dubai Police; Abu Dhabi Police and Sharjah Police General Directorate.