Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced revised timings for its health clinics and hospitals during the “Mawlid Al Nabawi” (Birthday of the Prophet Muhammad PBUH) public holiday tomorrow (October 29).
While medical fitness centres that carry out medical screenings for residence visa purposes will be closed during the public holiday, all other speciality clinics, hospitals and clinics will follow revised timings:
Dubai, Rashid and Latifa Hospitals:
The emergency department at Dubai, Rashid and Latifa Hospitals will remain open as usual 24/7, while the clinics will remain closed.
Hatta Hospital
The family medicine clinic will operate from 8am to 1pm then 4pm to 9pm during the public holiday while the hospital’s emergency department will operate 24/7.
Specialised centres
Dubai Fertility Centre will operate during the public holiday from 7.30am to 2pm.
The remaining specialised centres that include the Thalassaemia Centre, Dubai Genetics Centre, Dubai Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre, Dubai Complementary Medicine Centre and the Dubai Cord Blood and Research Centre will remain closed during the Mawlid Al Nabawi holiday.
Dubai Blood Donation Centre
The Dubai Blood Donation Centre will remain closed.
Primary Health Care Centres
All primary health care centres will be closed during the holiday except for Al Barsha, Nad Al Hammar and Al Khawaneej health centres, which will remain open 24/hrs. The “Doctor for Every Citizen” service will also remain open 24/7.
Medical Fitness Centres
All medical fitness centres will remain closed.
DHA Headquarters
DHA headquarters will remain closed during the public holiday. Work will resume in all DHA facilities on November 1st, 2020. Readers can call the DHA toll-free number 800 342 for any further information on the revised timings.