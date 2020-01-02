Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: Three medics who conducted a botched nose-job surgery that left an Emirati woman in a coma since April have been referred to Dubai Court for medical negligence and malpractice.

Chancellor Essam Eisa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, ordered that the ENT (ear, nose and throat) surgeon, anaesthesia specialist and the anesthesia assistant be referred to court for mistakes that led to the permanent disability of 24-year-old Rawdha Abdulla Al Maeeni.

They allegedly failed to detect a rapid drop in the patient’s blood pressure, which led to cardiac arrest and brain damage. The anaesthesiologist also allegedly stepped out for a cup of coffee and a smoke when the complications took place, according to new claims added to the case file by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

In November, the Higher Committee For Medical Liability in the UAE issued its final report with regard to the suit filed on behalf of Rowda Al Maeeni.

The negligence, adjudged to have been committed by the surgeon, the anesthesiologist and his assistant, led to the loss of Rowda’s mental and physical abilities, including loss of sight and hearing, rendering her fully disabled and in need of round-the-clock medical assistance and care.

Isa Bin Haider, Founder and CEO of Bin Haider Advocates and Legal Consultants, said: “It is clear that this must now be considered a criminal case of medical malpractice due to the negligence which occurred both before and during Rowda’s procedure. The medical facility was never an appropriate place for her operation as it does not have the equipment or resources to handle the procedure or the potential complications that did, unfortunately, occur in this case.”

There was a lack of professionalism shown by the anesthesiologist and his assistant during and after the procedure, especially when the patient’s heart stopped beating, and the actions of the anesthesiologist and his assistant did not reflect the gravity of the patient’s situation. Our firm will be pursuing this case as strongly as possible due to our legal, human and ethical obligations to ensure that this level of medical malpractice never occurs again,” he added.