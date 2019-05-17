Dubai: The family of an Emirati woman who has been in a coma for three weeks after undergoing a nose operation in Duba i, has been told that His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces will be paying for her medical treatment abroad, according to reports in local Arabic newspapers.

Medical staff at the facility where the 24-year-old underwent surgery on April 23 were also accused of negligence, according reports in the Arabic press. They allegedly failed to detect a rapid drop in the patient’s blood pressure, which led to cardiac arrest and brain damage. The anaesthesiologist also allegedly stepped out for a cup of coffee and a smoke when the complications took place, according to new claims added to the case file by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), claim local Arabic media.