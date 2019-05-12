Dubai sits at the top of the global list with the highest concentration of plastic surgeons in one city. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A family member of the Emirati woman, who has been in a coma for 20 days after her nose surgery went horribly wrong, told Gulf News on Sunday that Dubai Police has referred the case to Public Prosecution and is awaiting the final report of the committee set up by Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

The family has alleged that the incident was the result of gross neglect and malpractice on the part of the doctors at the First Med Day Surgery where the rhinoplasty was conducted on April 23.

They have filed a complaint with Dubai Police as well as DHA.

The patient, 24, is a first year master’s student studying hospital management.

Meanwhile DHA doctors visited the woman to follow up on her health condition.

The family member said there is no improvement in her condition, as she remains unresponsive and motionless.

The relative claimed that she received call from a stranger, offering the family a big amount of money as compensation to the woman in order to drop the case.

She said, “The money of the whole world cannot make up for the woman’s health.”

On Sunday, a delegation from Dubai Police paid a visit to the woman’s father in the hospital.

The relative said the medical staff at First Med Day Surgery do not have required certifications for Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS).

She alleged that the surgeon, anaesthesiologist and nurse at the centre earlier did not detect a cardiac arrest the woman suffered during the operation, and there was no timely intervention. “Blood did not reach her brain. The medications given to her after the condition deteriorated were incorrect, The operating room was not equipped to alert staff during an emergency,” she added.

She alleged that the anaesthesiologist did not have enough knowledge to deal with the complications and he did not follow the vital signs.